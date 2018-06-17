1 dead, multiple injured after shooting at New Jersey art festival

Police say that one person is dead and multiple people injured following a shooting at a festival in New Jersey.Full Story >
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.Full Story >
Zachary Cruz, brother of Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, is starting an anti-bullying campaign, saying he thinks it's something that could have helped his brother.Full Story >
