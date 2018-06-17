1 dead, multiple injured after shooting at New Jersey art festival

Multiple gunmen opened fire at an Art All Night Festival in New Jersey hours after this photo was taken (Source: Facebook/Art All Night)

(RNN) - Police say that one person is dead and multiple people injured following a shooting at a festival in New Jersey.

About 20 people are injured, most of them with gunshot wounds. A 13-year old boy is in critical condition.

Multiple people opened fire at the Art All Night festival at about 2:50 a.m. The festival is held in an old factory now used as a public space for the community.

A 33-year-old man, who is believed to be one of the shooters is dead, and another suspect is in custody according to Mercer Counter Prosecutor Angelo Onofri, NJ.com reported.

Police "engaged" at least one of the suspects. The scene was described as chaotic as police tried to respond to the large venue as people ran for cover.

The festival is canceled for the rest of the day.

It’s with great regret that we announce that the remainder of Art All Night has been canceled due to a tragic incident that occurred overnight.



We’re still processing much of this and we don’t have many answers at... https://t.co/ZSZlIgVYdN — Art All Night (@aantrenton) June 17, 2018

Moms Demand Action, a grassroots movement of Americans demanding reasonable solutions to address our nation’s culture of gun violence, had a booth at the event, according to their Twitter page.

“Imagine a world free of gun violence. What do you see?” Making art and talking about Moms Demand Action at Art All Night - Trenton. 24 hour event tabling! @momsdemand @aantrenton pic.twitter.com/7PsILnbdsS — Kirsten #KEEPGOING (@kpgoing4change) June 17, 2018

