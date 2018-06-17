Kent State plans 50th commemoration of fatal May 4 shootings

KENT, Ohio (AP) - Kent State University is planning a series of events starting next year to commemorate 50 years since Ohio National Guard members fatally shot four students there and wounded nine during protests of the Vietnam War on May 4, 1970.
The school says its commemoration will start in the fall of 2019 and continue until the actual anniversary in 2020.
Kent State says it is in the process of planning events, academic activities and programming to reflect on the impact of the shootings and inspire pursuit of peaceful conflict resolution and freedom of expression.
Federal officials designated the site as a National Historic Landmark last year. They said the shootings helped change public opinion about the Vietnam War and led to changes in military policy for civil disturbances.
