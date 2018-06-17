Bumblebee blues: Pacific Northwest pollinator in trouble

New research suggests drinking water supplies in Pennsylvania have shown resilience in the face of a drilling boom.Full Story >
Thirty years after his historic testimony saying global warming is here and a problem, scientist James Hansen wishes he was wrong about climate change.Full Story >
Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plantFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jailFull Story >
Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materialsFull Story >
A Justice Department watchdog report has turned into Washington's latest Rorschach test. President Donald Trump and his critics are each cherry picking what they want to see from its findings to either discredit or defend investigators conducting the proFull Story >
Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three yearsFull Story >
The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopicFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrestFull Story >
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasFull Story >
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White HouseFull Story >
