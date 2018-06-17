Baahmaste: You can kick it with the kids at Goat Yoga

CoreStrong and Yogoat are teaming up to host Cincy GOAT YOGA class iin Covington June 23 (Credit: Yogoat)

Some people find animals relaxing, others find exercises like Yoga relaxing, then there are some who like to combine the two.

CoreStrong is partnering with Yogoat to host "Cincy Goat Yoga class." Yes, you ready that correctly: goat yoga.

You can find your 'baahmaste' at the event happening Saturday at 10:15 a.m.

Cincy Goat Yoga will not actually be in the Queen City herself. The event is being hoested at CoreStrong at 812 Russell Street in Covington.

You can kick it with the kids for $22 a person, the group says you can pay at the door. The class will be limited to 15 people.

