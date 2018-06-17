Overdose death toll declines in county hit hard by opioids

CINCINNATI (AP) - A hard-hit Ohio county that expanded availability of naloxone during the opioid epidemic has been seeing a decline in its overdose death toll.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Hamilton County's program of increasing overdose antidote availability and quick response to requests for addiction treatment started last fall. Public health officials increased distribution of the overdose-reversing Narcan nasal spray by 375 percent over a seven-month period.
The newspaper reports that Hamilton County coroner's reports show a 34 percent drop in overdose deaths in the first five months of 2018 compared to the same period last year.
Hamilton County Health Commissioner Tim Ingram says he's "cautiously optimistic" about the program's direction.
The University of Cincinnati is heading the tracking and research on the county's project, but hasn't completed its work.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Boone County Water Rescue responded to a boat fire near Villa Hills Sunday afternoon, dispatchers confirm.Full Story >
Boone County Water Rescue responded to a boat fire near Villa Hills Sunday afternoon, dispatchers confirm.Full Story >
This year's Juneteenth honors 31 years of freedom celebrations in the Queen City. The actual holiday, Emancipation Day, began back on June 19, 1865 with the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved people in Texas.Full Story >
This year's Juneteenth honors 31 years of freedom celebrations in the Queen City. The actual holiday, Emancipation Day, began back on June 19, 1865 with the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved people in Texas.Full Story >
Some people find animals relaxing, others find exercises like Yoga relaxing, then there are some who like to combine the two.Full Story >
Some people find animals relaxing, others find exercises like Yoga relaxing, then there are some who like to combine the two.Full Story >
The PGA HOPE program works to introduce golf to Veterans with disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social, and emotional well-being, says the PGA.Full Story >
The PGA HOPE program works to introduce golf to Veterans with disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social, and emotional well-being, says the PGA.Full Story >