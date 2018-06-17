9 people shot in 12 hours in Cleveland; investigations under way - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

9 people shot in 12 hours in Cleveland; investigations under way

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Nine people suffered minor to serious injuries over the weekend following a wave of shootings on Cleveland's East and West Sides.

According to Cleveland Police, multiple investigations are under way and no arrests have been announced.

Victims ranged from young teens to the elderly.

Here's a crime-by-crime breakdown of the weekend violence that unfolded over a 12-hour period from Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

7 p.m., Saturday
7015 Elton Ave.: Male victim, gunshot wound to the chest.

9 p.m., Saturday
Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kinsman Road: Woman shot in the neck following a fight.

2:45 a.m., Sunday
18901 Lakeshore Blvd.: 48-year-old woman shot in the leg.

2:50 a.m., Sunday
7238 Covert Ave.: 14-year-old boy shot in the leg.

5 a.m., Sunday
East 140th Street and St. Clair Avenue: 32-year-old man shot and taken to University Hospitals.

6 a.m., Sunday
3939 Community College Ave.: A 70-year-old man and 28-year-old man were both shot in the right arm and taken to the hospital.

6 a.m., Sunday
14906 Lotus Dr.: Two victims shot.

