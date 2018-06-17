9 people shot in 12 hours in Cleveland; investigations under way

A heat advisory is in effect for the Tri-State from noon to 8 p.m. Monday.Full Story >
AT&T and Time Warner have completed their merger, one of the biggest media deals ever, just two days after a federal judge approved the combination over objections by the Trump Justice Department that it would hurt...Full Story >
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.Full Story >
Pope Francis has denounced abortion as the "white glove" equivalent of the Nazi-era eugenics program and urged families to accept the children God gives them.Full Story >
