Officials: Boat catches fire, passengers jump into Ohio River - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Officials: Boat catches fire, passengers jump into Ohio River

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Boone County Water Rescue responded to a boat fire near Villa Hills Marina Sunday afternoon (Pixabay/file) Boone County Water Rescue responded to a boat fire near Villa Hills Marina Sunday afternoon (Pixabay/file)
VILLA HILLS, KY (FOX19) -

Boone County Water Rescue responded to a boat fire near Villa Hills Sunday afternoon, dispatchers confirm.

Officials say Kenton County called Boone County to alert them to the fire which began near the Villa Hills Marina.

All people on board the boat jumped into the Ohio River and were rescued by Boone County Water Rescue, dispatch says.

Cincinnati Dispatchers say the river will not be shut down while crews worked to put out the flames. The boat is anchored, officials say.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the fire or when passengers jumped into the river.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly