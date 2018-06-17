Officials: Boat catches fire, passengers jump into Ohio River

Boone County Water Rescue responded to a boat fire near Villa Hills Sunday afternoon, dispatchers confirm.

Officials say Kenton County called Boone County to alert them to the fire which began near the Villa Hills Marina.

All people on board the boat jumped into the Ohio River and were rescued by Boone County Water Rescue, dispatch says.

Cincinnati Dispatchers say the river will not be shut down while crews worked to put out the flames. The boat is anchored, officials say.

Cincinnati Fire Marine/Special Operations units assisting firefighting operations with fighting a boat fire on the Ohio River near the Anderson Ferry. — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) June 17, 2018

River Emergency, all occupants are reported rescued from the water, Fire is knocked down at this time. Ohio River navigational Operations shut down at this time in the area of the boat fire. — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) June 17, 2018

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the fire or when passengers jumped into the river.

