Suspect arrested, woman critical following East Cleveland officer-involved shooting

East Cleveland Police are investigating following an officer-involved shooting on Sunday. (Source: WOIO)

East Cleveland Police cordoned off Beersford Road Sunday following an officer-involved shooting.

According to police, the man was firing gunshots and beating a woman near the East Cleveland Police Department, prompting the confrontation between the suspect and two officers.

The suspect would not listen to commands and charged the officers, prompting one of the policemen to shoot the man.

"Immediately after officers got out of their vehicle, the suspect came around, charged one of the officers, the officer repeatedly advised the man to stand down. He charged the officers, the officer discharged one round into the suspect, the suspect continued fighting with additional officers causing injuries to two of our officers," said Commander Scott Gardner, East Cleveland Police Department.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the gun has been recovered as well as shell casings.

Two officers were injured in the altercation, one with an injury above the eye and the other with a broken hand.

The two officers have since been released from the hospital following treatment.

Police are now looking at the body cam footage from the officers.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.