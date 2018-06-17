Opposition to migrant family separation policy grows louder - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Opposition to migrant family separation policy grows louder

Many of those illegally crossing the border are attempting to seek asylum from violent Central American nations. (Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay) Many of those illegally crossing the border are attempting to seek asylum from violent Central American nations. (Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(CNN) - Lawmakers and protesters have marched against the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy separating children the border across the country this weekend.

The changes mean adults crossing illegally with children will be separated as the parents await their federal court proceedings.

All this while the House prepares to take up two immigration bills this week.

Chants of “Hey, hey don't take those kids away!" illustrated a chorus of anger and frustration on display around the country.

"We spoke to fathers whose children have been ripped from their arms, who have no idea when or if they'll ever see their children again,” said Sen. Jerry Nadler of New York, a Democrat.

On Sunday, congressional delegations and immigration advocates marched to facilities where the government is holding unaccompanied immigrant children.

It comes days after Homeland Security confirmed it separated at least 2,000 children from parents at the border since implementing the practice.

"That is no different than a U.S. citizen parent that is going through a judicial process, prosecuted for violating the law,” Manuel Padilla Jr. of U.S. Border Patrol said of parents being separated from their children.

Many of those illegally crossing the border are attempting to seek asylum from violent Central American nations.

The White House says the goal is to deter these kinds of illegal border crossings, but Democrats say family separation is humane and want it to end.

"We are united in going back to Congress and fighting for it,” said Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York, a Democrat.

Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, also a Democrat, said "whether you're in tents or a four-star hotel, if you're not with your mom or dad if you've been taken from them, you're traumatized."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the "zero-tolerance" policy last month.

However, the Justice Department announced it would prosecute all of the cases referred to it at the beginning of April.

Sessions also announced it was narrowing the grounds for granting asylum, declaring victims of gang and domestic violence do not qualify.

That cuts off a path to staying in the U.S. for many of the people currently arriving at the border, from countries such as El Salvador and Honduras.

