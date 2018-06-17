Body of missing Kentucky woman found; youth among 3 charged

RABBIT HASH, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say three people, including a juvenile, have been charged after the body of a missing woman was found in a wooded area.
Covington police tell news outlets the body of 58-year-old Denita Satchwell of Covington was found Thursday night near Rabbit Hatch. She last was seen driving on June 9, and relatives became concerned because her dog had been left behind in her home.
Police announced Friday that 38-year-old Kenneth Maurice Jones and the juvenile were charged with murder, robbery and tampering with evidence, while 18-year-old Breadon Reaves of Erlanger was charged with facilitation to homicide.
Jones and Reaves are held at the Kenton County Detention Center, while the youth is at the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Facility. It's not known whether the suspects have attorneys.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. No other vehicles were involved.Full Story >
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. No other vehicles were involved.Full Story >
No passengers were injured when they jumped from the boat, according to dispatchers and a witness.Full Story >
No passengers were injured when they jumped from the boat, according to dispatchers and a witness.Full Story >
This year's Juneteenth honors 31 years of freedom celebrations in the Queen City. The actual holiday, Emancipation Day, began back on June 19, 1865 with the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved people in Texas.Full Story >
This year's Juneteenth honors 31 years of freedom celebrations in the Queen City. The actual holiday, Emancipation Day, began back on June 19, 1865 with the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved people in Texas.Full Story >
Some people find animals relaxing, others find exercises like Yoga relaxing, then there are some who like to combine the two.Full Story >
Some people find animals relaxing, others find exercises like Yoga relaxing, then there are some who like to combine the two.Full Story >