On immigration, Melania Trump wants to see US 'govern with heart'

Melania Trump "hates to see children separated from their families" a spokesperson said.

(CNN) – First lady Melania Trump weighed in on the controversial act of families being separated at the country's borders on Sunday, saying she wants to see the U.S. be “a country that governs with heart.”

A statement on Sunday issued by her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said: "Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform.

“She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart."

A new immigration policy under the President Donald Trump now charges every adult caught illegally crossing the border with federal crimes.

The policy is a deviation from previous administrations which mainly referred adults with children to immigration courts.

But because the Trump administration instead charges those adults in the criminal justice system, children are separated from their parents.

A hotline exists for parents to track their children down, but a clear path to bringing those families back together isn’t in place.

The Department of Homeland Security said nearly 2,000 children were separated from their parents between April 19 and May 31 of this year.

The policy has led to public outcry after images and stories spread about the children affected by the change.

President Trump says Democrats can fix the issue by working with Republicans on a new legislation.

Most of those illegally crossing the border are doing so to seek asylum as they flee violence in Central American countries such as El Salvador, where the notorious gang MS-13 is active.

