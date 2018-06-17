5 dead after car flips in Border Patrol chase in TX

Images from the scene appeared to show a large four-door SUV-style car badly wrecked in the middle of the road. (Source: KABB/WOAI/CNN)

(RNN) - A car speeding from border agents flipped in Texas on Sunday, ejecting 12 of 14 passengers, with at least five dying.

The car was carrying undocumented immigrants, though how exactly many is unclear. All five people who died were undocumented.

The vehicle traveling more than 100 mph when it crashed, according to local authorities. CNN reported during the chase it veered off the road and lost control along the gravel before flipping.

KABB in San Antonio reported the driver was believed to be a U.S. citizen, and had been transported to a hospital. The passenger who was not ejected from the car also was believed to be an American citizen, and in custody.

Images from the scene appeared to show a large four-door SUV-style car badly wrecked in the middle of the road.

It was unclear why law enforcement began chasing the vehicle, though KABB quoted Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd saying it was the result of "good police work."

Four of the migrants reportedly died at the scene, with a fifth later dying at the hospital.

A KABB reporter appearing on CNN, David Caltabiano, said authorities told him that such a chase was "something they see quite often in this area."

At HWY 85/Big Wells. This SUV carrying fourteen crashes trying to escape border patrol. 12 undocumented immigrants ejected. Four died on scene. Waiting to hear from officials. @News4SA @KABBFOX29 pic.twitter.com/BpAo4TmvPp — David Caltabiano (@DavidCaltabiano) June 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.