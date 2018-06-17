Franklin Police: Motorcycle crash kills driver - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Franklin Police: Motorcycle crash kills driver

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Franklin police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Sunday afternoon. (File) Franklin police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Sunday afternoon. (File)
FRANKLIN, OH (FOX19) -

The driver of a motorcycle is dead after crashing in Franklin on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

A press release states that officers and fire and emergency medical services officials were called to North Main and Van Horne streets for a report of a motorcycle crash around 3:10 p.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states. No other vehicles were involved.

Additional details are expected to be released Monday.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly