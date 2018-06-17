Franklin Police: Motorcycle crash kills driver

The driver of a motorcycle is dead after crashing in Franklin on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

A press release states that officers and fire and emergency medical services officials were called to North Main and Van Horne streets for a report of a motorcycle crash around 3:10 p.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states. No other vehicles were involved.

Additional details are expected to be released Monday.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.