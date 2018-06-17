Suspects caught on tape stealing from Erlanger tow company

Suspects who stole around $1,000 and a 9mm handgun from an Erlanger, Kentucky, tow company can be seen on surveillance video. (Footage provided by Airport Towing)

Erlanger Police are investigating after four suspects were caught on tape stealing from Airport Towing.

The owner of the business spoke to FOX19 NOW, saying he hopes by sharing surveillance video, someone might recognize the suspects who stole around $1,000 and a 9mm handgun.

The suspects were able to get in the building through an unsecured window, according to a police report.

Residents like Chazz Burgess calling the alleged burglary a bold move.

“Erlanger is a pretty quiet place," Burgess said. "It's very surprising especially since there are police that patrol this area, I'd guarantee you about once every hour.”

There are multiple vantage points from the parking lot of the shop to the inside. On the surveillance video, four suspects can be seen in the parking lot and two inside rummaging through drawers.

Jeff Shepherd, who lives nearby, is worried about a weapon being in the wrong hands.

“I’ve always thought it was a very safe place to live and I live about five minutes from here,so that's scary that there are guys out there on the loose,” Shepherd said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Erlanger Police.

