Suspects caught on tape stealing from Erlanger tow company

Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.Full Story >
Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.Full Story >
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.Full Story >
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.Full Story >
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.Full Story >
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.Full Story >
Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.Full Story >
Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.Full Story >
A third person has been arrested and charged in the death of a missing northern Kentucky woman undergoing chemotherapy, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney says.Full Story >
A third person has been arrested and charged in the death of a missing northern Kentucky woman undergoing chemotherapy, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney says.Full Story >