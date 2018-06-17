Union Township Police: Man arrested after 3-hour standoff

A man is in Clermont County Jail facing charges of aggravated menacing and inducing panic after an hours-long standoff with police Sunday, according to a press release from Union Township Police.

Police responded to the 400 block of Stonecreek Way around 12:12 p.m. for a welfare check for a person who called into a medical monitoring company.

When officers arrived, the man told them he had barricaded the door and he was not coming out, the release states. The man said he had an unknown weapon and he was alone inside the residence.

The Clermont County Special Response Team was called to assist and arrested the man without incident around 3:40 p.m., according to the release.

Police did not release the name of the suspect. It is unclear if a weapon was recovered.

