Cleanup continues after train derailment; changes for Toyota workers

A train derailed Sunday night near Toyota.

Officials tell us around 7:20 p.m., dispatch received several 911 calls of a train derailment and possible explosion.

CSX officials tell us a train derailed several rail cars near Princeton. We're told us propane was released from a rail car during that crash and huge flames and dark smoke from an explosion could be seen for miles.

A viewer sent us a video shortly after the derailment happened. The viewer says he heard what sounded like thunder and then shot this video seconds after that explosion.

According to officials, no one was hurt.

Emergency officials told people within a one-mile radius of the crash to evacuate because of toxic fumes. Deputies tell us those people are invited to go to the Gibson County Fairgrounds Toyota Events Center to recover.

Officials tell us they're not worried about those fumes staying in the area. We're told they were blowing away from Princeton/Gibson County.

Please pay attention and abide by those road blocks/detours.. @ISPJasper pic.twitter.com/lmPyL1R5PI — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) June 18, 2018

Here’s another look at those road closures.. https://t.co/h0L0F20Tnh — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) June 18, 2018

There has been some confusion Monday morning for Toyota workers. An official there says those who work in the west plant will work as normal.

Production will not be running in the east plant. You can check the plant status line or FUSE app for more information. Toyota officials say those east plant team members will be given the standard three options.

The Toyota Boshuku plant is closer to the derailment and Blue shift is canceled there.

