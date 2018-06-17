French fries main cause of smoke in Gibson Co. train derailment

Authorities held a press conference Monday morning to give an update about Sunday night's train derailment near Toyota.

Officials tell us around 7:20 p.m., dispatch received several 911 calls of a train derailment and possible explosion.

CSX officials would not comment on camera and sent us this statement:

At approximately 8:10 p.m. this evening, a CSX train derailed several railcars near Princeton, IN. Preliminary reports indicate a release from a railcar containing propane, and there were no reported injuries at this time. CSX is working closely with local firefighters and other first responders to assess the situation, and the safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan. The train consisted of two locomotives, 89 loaded railcars and 9 empty railcars.

Huge flames and dark smoke from an explosion could be seen for miles. The Princeton Fire Department says the main cause of the smoke was from French fries in one of the rail cars.

A viewer sent us a video shortly after the derailment happened. The viewer says he heard what sounded like thunder and then shot this video seconds after that explosion.

According to officials, no one was hurt.

Emergency officials told people within a one-mile radius of the crash to evacuate because of toxic fumes. Deputies tell us those people are invited to go to the Gibson County Fairgrounds Toyota Events Center to recover.

Officials tell us they're not worried about those fumes staying in the area. We're told they were blowing away from Princeton/Gibson County.

Please pay attention and abide by those road blocks/detours.. @ISPJasper pic.twitter.com/lmPyL1R5PI — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) June 18, 2018

Here’s another look at those road closures.. https://t.co/h0L0F20Tnh — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) June 18, 2018

The official detour for the 41 closure is as follows:

Northbound: S.R. 68 EB to I-69 NB, I-69 NB to S.R. 64 WB, S.R. 64 WB to U.S. 41 NB

Southbound: S.R. 64 EB to I-69 SB, I-69 SB to S.R. 68 WB, S.R. 68 WB to U.S. 41 SB.

There was some confusion Monday morning for Toyota workers. An official there says those who work in the west plant will work as normal.

Production will not be running in the east plant. You can check the plant status line or FUSE app for more information. Toyota officials say those east plant team members will be given the standard three options.

The Toyota Boshuku plant is closer to the derailment and Blue shift is canceled there.

Toyota Traffic, Team Members



Princeton PD implementing,



From US 41(south of Princeton) West on State Road 168



North on County Road 50 West



East on County Road 550 South,



Toyota Team Members are encouraged to follow this detour to work. — Indiana State Police, Jasper District (@ISPJasper) June 18, 2018

We'll keep you updated as the cleanup effort continues.

