French fries main cause of smoke in train derailment - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

French fries main cause of smoke in train derailment

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
Connect
Train derailment on Monday morning. (Source: Indiana State Police) Train derailment on Monday morning. (Source: Indiana State Police)
(Source: Viewer photo) (Source: Viewer photo)
(Source: Gibson Co. Resident) (Source: Gibson Co. Resident)
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

Authorities held a press conference Monday morning to give an update about Sunday night's train derailment near Toyota.

Officials tell us around 7:20 p.m., dispatch received several 911 calls of a train derailment and possible explosion.

CSX officials would not comment on camera and sent us this statement:

At approximately 8:10 p.m. this evening, a CSX train derailed several railcars near Princeton, IN. Preliminary reports indicate a release from a railcar containing propane, and there were no reported injuries at this time.  CSX is working closely with local firefighters and other first responders to assess the situation, and the safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan. The train consisted of two locomotives, 89 loaded railcars and 9 empty railcars.

Huge flames and dark smoke from an explosion could be seen for miles. The Princeton Fire Department says the main cause of the smoke was from French fries in one of the rail cars.

[CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS/VIDEOS]

According to officials, no one was hurt.

Emergency officials told people within a half-mile radius of the crash to evacuate because of toxic fumes. Deputies tell us those people are invited to go to the Gibson County Fairgrounds Toyota Events Center to recover.

Officials tell us they're not worried about those fumes staying in the area. We're told they were blowing away from Princeton/Gibson County.

The official detour for the 41 closure is as follows:

  • Northbound: S.R. 68 EB to I-69 NB, I-69 NB to S.R. 64 WB, S.R. 64 WB to U.S. 41 NB
  • Southbound: S.R. 64 EB to I-69 SB, I-69 SB to S.R. 68 WB, S.R. 68 WB to U.S. 41 SB. 

There was some confusion Monday morning for Toyota workers. An official there says those who work in the west plant will work as normal.

Production will not be running in the east plant. You can check the plant status line or FUSE app for more information. Toyota officials say those east plant team members will be given the standard three options.

The Toyota Boshuku plant is closer to the derailment and Blue shift is canceled there.

We'll keep you updated as the cleanup effort continues. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Man stole cancer patient's painkillers before dumping body in woods, docs show

    Man stole cancer patient's painkillers before dumping body in woods, docs show

    Monday, June 18 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-06-18 18:21:28 GMT
    Covington police put out a Golden Alert for Denita Satchwell, 58, who's undergoing chemotherapy. (Credit: Covington Police)Covington police put out a Golden Alert for Denita Satchwell, 58, who's undergoing chemotherapy. (Credit: Covington Police)

    Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.

    Full Story >

    Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.

    Full Story >

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-06-18 18:10:17 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    Full Story >

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    Full Story >

  • AT&T, Time Warner close $81B merger 2 days after judge OKs

    AT&T, Time Warner close $81B merger 2 days after judge OKs

    Thursday, June 14 2018 9:38 PM EDT2018-06-15 01:38:05 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-06-18 18:04:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018, file photo, the logos for Time Warner and AT&amp;T appear above alternate trading posts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. A federal judge has approved the $85 billion me...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018, file photo, the logos for Time Warner and AT&amp;T appear above alternate trading posts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. A federal judge has approved the $85 billion me...

    AT&T and Time Warner have completed their merger, one of the biggest media deals ever, just two days after a federal judge approved the combination over objections by the Trump Justice Department that it would hurt...

    Full Story >

    AT&T and Time Warner have completed their merger, one of the biggest media deals ever, just two days after a federal judge approved the combination over objections by the Trump Justice Department that it would hurt consumers.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly