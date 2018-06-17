Gibson Co. sheriff orders mandatory evacuation

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office has ordered a mandatory evacuation.

We're told residents within a one-mile radius of Old US 41 and Caniff Trailer Court are being told to evacuate due to a train derailment.

Officials tell us around 7:20 p.m., dispatch received several 911 calls of a train derailment and possible explosion.

When officials arrived on the scene, they say they saw a derailed train about 2,100 feet west of trailer park.

CSX says preliminary reports show a release from a railcar containing propane. They say there are no reported injuries.

They tell us the train had two locomotives, 89 loaded railcars, and 9 empty railcars.

Police say emergency service personnel have gone door to door to businesses and residences evacuating people from the area.

Deputies tell us those people are invited to go to the Gibson County Fairgrounds Toyota Events Center to recover.



Several viewers have sent us photos and videos.

A viewer just sent me this video of the scene in Gibson County where a train derailed. This happened near Toyota. Latest information on @14News at 10. pic.twitter.com/JCoM9Uuae6 — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) June 18, 2018

The police chief tells us officials are closing down South Main From Garfield to 350 South.

We're told they're diverting traffic on 41 from 350 South to 100 West.

Gibson: Traffic Alert



US41 NB is closed at SR168.

US41 SB is closed at SR64



US 41 is closed due to a train derailment. Avoid the area. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) June 18, 2018

You are advised to avoid the area.

Several locals informed us they are without power in the area.

You can check the outages in your area here.

Officials tell us they do not know if there are any injuries.

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police say they will release more information as it is available.

We'll keep you updated on what we find out.

Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

