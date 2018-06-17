'Sliding into Om': Yoga on the field returns to GABP

Yoga on the Field returns to Great American Ball Park on June 30. (Pixabay/file)

It's not quite the seventh inning stretch -- but it is a chance to loosen up at Great American Ball Park.

The annual “Sliding into Om” yoga event presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 30.

Featuring instructors from The Yoga Bar, the one-hour session on the outfield grass at Great American Ball Park gives Cincinnati Reds fans and yoga fans alike a chance to stretch in the sun.

Fans can choose between a $15 package -- including yoga on the field and a View Level ticket to the Sunday, July 1 Reds game against the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:10 p.m. with a special recognition to all yogis during the seventh inning stretch -- or a $25 package that adds an exclusive Reds yoga block.

Register or check in as early as 7:45 a.m. June 30, and start stretching on the field at 8:30 a.m.

Tickets are available at reds.com/yoga.

Kids ages 12 and younger may participate in the yoga event for free if accompanied by a paying adult.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit The St. Elizabeth Foundation.

Groups of 15 or more should contact Maria Brutz at mbrutz@reds.com or (513) 765-7237 for more information.

All participants must sign a waiver.

Parking will be available in The Banks Garage. Driving directions are available at BanksParking.com.

