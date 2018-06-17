LIST: Fireworks in the Tri-State this summer - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

LIST: Fireworks in the Tri-State this summer

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Looking for a spot to sit back and watch some fireworks as Independence Day gets closer? FOX19 NOW has you covered:

City of Union Kentucky

June 29, 10 p.m.

DelMonde Building

10087 Old Union Road

Symmes Township Fire Cracker Festival

June 30, festival begins at 3 p.m.

Symmes Park

11600 Lebanon Road

Symmes Township, Ohio

West Side Fireworks Extravaganza

June 30 at dusk

 8575 Bridgetown Road

Cleves, Ohio

Light up Liberty

July 1,  6 p.m.

Princeton Pike Church of God

6101 Princeton Glendale Road 

Liberty Township, Ohio

Green Township Firework Show

July 3, 3 p.m.

Kuliga Park

6717 Bridgetown Road

Green Township, Ohio

Independence Day Celebration

July 3, 4-11 p.m.

U.C. Health Stadium

7950 Freedom Way

Florence, Kentucky

Larosa’s Balloon Glow

July 3 at dusk

Coney Island

6201 Kellogg Ave.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Red, White & Kaboom

July 3, dusk to 11 p.m.

Official viewing locations at William Harbin Park, Fairfield Aquatic Center, Village Green Park and Marsh Lake

Fairfield, Ohio

Rumpke/Colerain Fourth of July Spectacular

July 3 at dusk

Shuttle parking at Northgate Mall, Colerain Middle School and Colerain High School

Colerain Township, Ohio

Village of Moscow

July 3 at dusk

30 Wells St.

Moscow, Ohio

53rd Annual Independence Day Fireworks

July 4 at dusk

Ault Park Pavilion  

5090 Observatory Circle

Cincinnati, Ohio 45208

Greendale Park

July 4 at dusk

331 Arthur St.

Greendale, Indiana

Patriotic Pops

July 4th at dusk

Coney Island

6201 Kellogg Ave.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Red White and Blue Ash

July 4, 4-10:35 p.m.

4335 Glendale-Milford Road

Blue Ash, Ohio

Sticker’s Grove

July 4 at dusk

11490 Hamilton Cleves Road

Hamilton, Ohio

Memorial Park

July 6 and 7 at dusk

 2003 Jackwoods Parkway

Independence, Kentucky

