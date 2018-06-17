Clermont sheriff: Woman stabbed multiple times, suspect in custody

Jessica Lewis, 28, of Cincinnati, is charged with felonious assault in connection to a stabbing in Batavia Township the evening of June 17. (Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

A Batavia Township woman is recovering in the hospital from serious injury after being stabbed by a known suspect multiple times Sunday evening, according to a press release from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

Clermont County Communications Center received a 911 call around 5:23 p.m. for a 41-year-old victim who had been stabbed in the 100 block of Bay Meadow Drive in Batavia Township.

Jessica Lewis, 28, of Cincinnati was arrested.

The victim was transported to University Hospital with serious injuries, according to the release. She is in stable condition.

Sheriff's investigators say it appears the attack was unprovoked by the victim.

Lewis is charged with second-degree felonious assault. She will appear for a bond hearing at 10 a.m. Monday at Clermont County Municipal Court.

She may face additional charges.

