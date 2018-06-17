Kentucky State Fair looking for entries in 31 categories

By For early Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials are seeking entries to compete for cash and blue ribbons in the upcoming Kentucky State Fair.
A statement from fair officials encourages submissions from all age groups in any of the 31 categories that will be judged. Some of those areas include culinary, livestock, antiques and photography.
The deadline to enter general submissions is July 2, though some deadlines are later. More details on submissions can be found at https://kystatefair.org/participate/compete .
The Kentucky State Fair runs Aug. 16-26 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
