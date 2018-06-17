Library, school districts team up to serve lunch to children

ERLANGER, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky library is working with school districts in its area to provide free lunches for young people this summer.
Kenton County Public Library branches in Covington, Erlanger and Independence will serve meals to any child younger than 18. WCPO-TV reports the library will also encourage the children to participate in summer reading programs to keep their minds busy during summer break.
The children's services coordinator at the Erlanger branch, Lisa Tewes, says the library wants to make sure the children's bodies and minds are being fed.
The library is working with school districts in Kenton County, Erlanger/Elsmere and Covington.
Adults will also be able to purchase meals for $3. The program runs through July 27.
