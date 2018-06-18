Poet Paul Dunbar commemorated in Ohio events

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - The life and work of a prominent black poet born in Ohio in the 19th century will be celebrated with weekend activities just before his birthday.
The Paul Laurence Dunbar House Historic Site will host a June 23 birthday party in his honor. The event with the Dunbar Branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History will include poetry readings, storytelling, music and tours of Dunbar's home. He completed his final works there before his death in 1906.
The free event comes with hot dogs, veggie dogs, cake and ice cream.
On Sunday, the 24th, youth-oriented activities will include poetry, games, trivia and more.
Tours of the home are free every weekend.
The son of former slaves was born in Dayton on June 27, 1872.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
As if running in 90-degree heat isn't tough enough, try running in the hottest place in the country. And not just a mile -- 135 miles at the end of July.Full Story >
As if running in 90-degree heat isn't tough enough, try running in the hottest place in the country. And not just a mile -- 135 miles at the end of July.Full Story >
The owner spoke to FOX19 saying he hopes by sharing surveillance video, someone might recognize the suspects who stole around $1,000 and a 9mm handgun.Full Story >
The owner spoke to FOX19 saying he hopes by sharing surveillance video, someone might recognize the suspects who stole around $1,000 and a 9mm handgun.Full Story >
A Batavia Township woman is recovering in the hospital from serious injury after being stabbed by a known suspect multiple times Sunday evening, according to a press release from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A Batavia Township woman is recovering in the hospital from serious injury after being stabbed by a known suspect multiple times Sunday evening, according to a press release from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
Looking for a spot to sit back and watch some fireworks as Independence Day gets closer? FOX19 NOW has you covered.Full Story >
Looking for a spot to sit back and watch some fireworks as Independence Day gets closer? FOX19 NOW has you covered.Full Story >
It's not quite the seventh inning stretch -- but it is a chance to loosen up at Great American Ball Park. The annual “Sliding into Om” yoga event presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 30.Full Story >
It's not quite the seventh inning stretch -- but it is a chance to loosen up at Great American Ball Park. The annual “Sliding into Om” yoga event presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 30.Full Story >