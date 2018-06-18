Poet Paul Dunbar commemorated in Ohio events

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - The life and work of a prominent black poet born in Ohio in the 19th century will be celebrated with weekend activities just before his birthday.

The Paul Laurence Dunbar House Historic Site will host a June 23 birthday party in his honor. The event with the Dunbar Branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History will include poetry readings, storytelling, music and tours of Dunbar's home. He completed his final works there before his death in 1906.

The free event comes with hot dogs, veggie dogs, cake and ice cream.

On Sunday, the 24th, youth-oriented activities will include poetry, games, trivia and more.

Tours of the home are free every weekend.

The son of former slaves was born in Dayton on June 27, 1872.

