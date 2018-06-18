Police: Woman hid boyfriend's body in motel for 4 days

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Police have arrested an Ohio woman who kept the body of her boyfriend inside their shared motel room for four days after he died of a suspected drug overdose.
Authorities say a worker discovered the body at the Crosslands Motel in Sharonville June 14.
Court documents have identified the body as Jacob Tackett, and police say his 34-year-old girlfriend told officers he stopped breathing after they used heroin together June 10.
Police say the woman covered the body with a sheet the next day and continued to stay in the room and use heroin.
The worker found the body after investigating a foul odor coming from the room.
The woman has been charged with abuse of a corpse.
