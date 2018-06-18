Boston man claims self-defense in alleged assault of man photographing woman on train

Prosecutors say the 31-year-old kicked the victim, broke his ribs and strangled him. (Source: Makeda Payton/WFXT/CNN)

BOSTON (WFXT/CNN) – After a Boston man was arrested on accusations of assault, his lawyer and one witness to the incident are saying the man’s actions were justified because the victim was allegedly taking "lurid" photos of women.

Thursday, police arrested 31-year-old Tukan Manley on charges of assault and battery on an elderly person, strangulation and malicious destruction of property.

Manley allegedly beat a 66-year-old aboard a Boston train. Police say the incident stemmed from a confrontation in which a woman accused the victim of taking photos of her.

Witness Makeda Payton alleges the photos were “lurid.” She says the fight got "out of control" but was ultimately justified.

"There was a young lady sitting next to him. She started to yell, 'What are you doing? Why are you trying to take pictures of her?'" Payton said.

Prosecutors say the 66-year-old was indeed taking photos, but they were not "inappropriate."

"He was taking photographs of the woman across the train from him, but he was doing it very openly and it was not inappropriate photos," the victim’s lawyer said.

Prosecutors say following the accusation, Manley kicked the victim, broke his ribs and strangled him.

"He began to lose consciousness when the male – Mr. Manley – applied pressure to his throat. He felt dizzy and like the male was 'trying to kill me,'" the victim’s lawyer said.

Manley’s lawyer says his client acted in self-defense.

Some passengers can even be heard cheering on the fight in a video Payton posted to Facebook.

Police say they found no evidence to support the claim that the 66-year-old was taking lurid photos.

After a court appearance Friday, Manley was released on $500 bail.

