Video: Collapse of ceiling decoration in China hurts 9

SHAANXI, China (CCTV/CNN) - It was a truly frightening accident for some tourists in northwest China.

At least nine visitors at a mountain resort were injured when a ceiling decoration collapsed onto an escalator.

Staff members and other tourists tried to free the victims from underneath the debris.

Several people were taken to a hospital.

