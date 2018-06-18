Video: Collapse of ceiling decoration in China hurts 9 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Video: Collapse of ceiling decoration in China hurts 9

At least nine visitors at a mountain resort were injured when a ceiling decoration collapsed onto an escalator. (Source: CCTV/CNN) At least nine visitors at a mountain resort were injured when a ceiling decoration collapsed onto an escalator. (Source: CCTV/CNN)

SHAANXI, China (CCTV/CNN) - It was a truly frightening accident for some tourists in northwest China.

At least nine visitors at a mountain resort were injured when a ceiling decoration collapsed onto an escalator.

Staff members and other tourists tried to free the victims from underneath the debris.

Several people were taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2018 CCTV via CNN. All rights reserved.

