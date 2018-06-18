Suspect in cancer patient's homicide to face judge

Covington police put out a Golden Alert for Denita Satchwell, 58, who was undergoing chemotherapy. (Photo: Covington Police)

The first of three suspects charged in connection with the homicide of a Northern Kentucky woman undergoing chemotherapy is set to face a judge Monday.

Kenneth Jones, 38, is scheduled to appear in a Kenton County courtroom at 8:30 a.m., jail records show.

He was arrested Friday on charges of murder, robbery and tampering with evidence. He also faces a probation violation charge for a felony offense, according to jail records.

Jones is held in lieu of $1 million at the Kenton County Detention Center.

He is the third person in custody in connection with the homicide of Denita Satchwell of Covington, 58.

A teenager is being held on charges of murder, attempted robbery and tampering with evidence at the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Facility. The teen's name has not been released.

The third suspect, Braedon Reaves, was charged with facilitation to homicide.

He remains locked up at the Kenton County jail on a $50,000, bond, records show. Reaves is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Satchwell was reported missing a little over a week ago.

Covington police put out a Golden Alert for her on June 12 because she needed time-sensitive medication that she did not have with her.

Her body found in a wooded area near Rabbit Hash on Thursday.

It isn't clear whether the suspects and victim knew each other, authorities have said.

