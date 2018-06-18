British police: 3 men struck dead by train in south London

LONDON (AP) - Three young men have died after being struck by a train in south London, British Transport Police said Monday.
Police said they were trying to determine the details about the deaths at the Loughborough Junction station, on a busy commuter line into the British capital.
All three men are believed to be in their 20s, Superintendent Matthew Allingham of British Transport Police said. Their deaths are being treated as "unexplained."
"Our investigation is focusing on how and why the men came to be on the tracks in the early hours of this morning," he said.
Britain's Press Association, citing rail industry sources, reported that spray cans had been found nearby and that area was popular with graffiti artists. Officers took photographs of graffiti as they investigated, but said it was too early to comment on the reasons why the three men were there.
The bodies were found at about 7:30 a.m. Monday near the start of the morning rush hour. The first call to police was from a train driver.
"We know they were dead for a while before we turned up. It is a possibility that it was during the hours of darkness, that's why it wasn't reported earlier," Allingham said. "We're still trying to identify the train that actually hit the individuals."
Police asked anyone who was in the area and observed something that might be related to the deaths to contact them immediately.
Train services in the area were being delayed during the investigation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
