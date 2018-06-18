3 from Ohio dead in Indiana crash blamed on wrong-way driver

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say three people from Ohio have died following a four-vehicle crash in northern Indiana caused by a wrong-way driver.
The crash happened Sunday evening along the Indiana Toll Road near Mishawaka.
State police were responding to a call about a vehicle being driven erratically along the eastbound lanes when it turned around and headed westbound in the eastbound lanes. Police say soon afterward the wrong-way driver collided with an SUV and a truck. A car also crashed.
Police say three passengers in the SUV died, including 42-year-old Denita Rice, 1-year-old Bryson Rice and 12-year-old Makayla Lanier. Police say the SUV driver and another child were taken to a hospital. Those in the SUV were from Painesville, Ohio.
The 32-year-old South Bend man identified as the wrong-way driver was hospitalized.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Reds pitchers Amir Garrett, Michael Lorenzen and Jared Hughes will visit the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Monday.Full Story >
Reds pitchers Amir Garrett, Michael Lorenzen and Jared Hughes will visit the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Monday.Full Story >
The first of three suspects charged in connection with the homicide of a Northern Kentucky woman undergoing chemotherapy is set to face a judge Monday.Full Story >
The first of three suspects charged in connection with the homicide of a Northern Kentucky woman undergoing chemotherapy is set to face a judge Monday.Full Story >
A heat advisory is in effect for the Tri-State from noon to 8 p.m. Monday.Full Story >
A heat advisory is in effect for the Tri-State from noon to 8 p.m. Monday.Full Story >
One woman is in the hospital and another is under arrest after a stabbing in Batavia Township Sunday, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
One woman is in the hospital and another is under arrest after a stabbing in Batavia Township Sunday, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
As if running in 90-degree heat isn't tough enough, try running in the hottest place in the country. And not just a mile -- 135 miles at the end of July.Full Story >
As if running in 90-degree heat isn't tough enough, try running in the hottest place in the country. And not just a mile -- 135 miles at the end of July.Full Story >