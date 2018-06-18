It's Reds Day at Cincinnati Zoo

Monday is Reds Day at the Cincinnati Zoo (Photo: Cincinnati Reds)

Reds pitchers Amir Garrett, Michael Lorenzen and Jared Hughes will visit the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Monday.

They are expected to appear at 11:30 a.m. for an hour-long Q&A session at the Wings of Wonder Theater.

The zoo opens at 10 a.m. to the public and 9 a.m. for zoo members.

Doors to the theater will open at 11 a.m.

Seats to the Q&A are first come, first serve.

Reds mascots will make appearances between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

Gapper: 11 a.m. to Noon

Mr. Red: Noon to 1 p.m.

Rosie Red: 1-2 p.m.

Mr. Redlegs: 2-3 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.