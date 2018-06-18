Police find woman's body in freezer after husband takes own life

A heat advisory is in effect for the Tri-State from noon to 8 p.m. Monday.Full Story >
Witnesses indicate a motorcyclist was racing another vehicle when he caused the crash that took his life in Franklin on Sunday, according to the Warren County Coroner's Office.Full Story >
Frisch’s says it will make a major announcement Monday that will leave its customers “thirsting for more.”Full Story >
Reds pitchers Amir Garrett, Michael Lorenzen and Jared Hughes will visit the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Monday.Full Story >
The first of three suspects charged in connection with the homicide of a Northern Kentucky woman undergoing chemotherapy is set to face a judge Monday.Full Story >
