Police find woman's body in freezer after husband takes own life

WEST FORK, AR (RNN) - Police were trying to inform a woman about her husband's suicide. They found her body in a freezer, and suspect her husband is the one who put her there, Arkansas media reported.

Lawrence Bruick, 56, killed himself on June 10 near Mount Magazine in west Arkansas, Arkansas Online reported.

Authorities were trying to notify his next of kin - his wife, Lori Bruick - but failed to make contact with her for a day.

When they returned June 11, officers peered through the windows and could see signs that Lori Bruick lived there, KFSM reported.

Officers went into the home and, inside the garage, they discovered signs of an altercation, as well as Lori Bruick's body inside a chest freezer.

She died from blunt force trauma, according to a preliminary report.

Police also found male clothing with blood on them, as well as letters that showed Lawrence Bruick's mental state and his thoughts of suicide, KATV reported.

Authorities are still investigating the incident, but they have no other suspects in Lori Bruick's death other than her deceased husband.

