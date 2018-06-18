Could ‘BIG’ Frisch’s announcement signal the chain’s return to Coke?

Frisch’s officials say they will make a major announcement Monday that will leave customers “thirsting for more.”

The company's chief executive officer, Jason Vaughn is expected to take the mic at 10 a.m. at Frisch’s Restaurant Support Center in Walnut Hills.

A release sent Friday to media hinted it would not be a “vanilla” update.

That wording had some speculating the chain could be returning to Coca-Cola products.

Frisch's switched to Pepsi in 2013.

The change sent some customers into an uproar, and even prompted one disgruntled Facebook user to create an account titled “Hey Frisch’s, Bring Back Coke.”

