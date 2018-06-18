Frisch's announces return of Coca-Cola products

Frisch's patrons have been asking the restaurant to bring back Coca-Cola products for years. On Monday, the restaurant announced its return at a press conference. (FOX19 NOW)

In 2013, Cincinnati's iconic Frisch's restaurant dropped Coca-Cola products and switched their signature vanilla and cherry-flavored sodas to Pepsi.

The change sent some customers into an uproar, and even prompted one disgruntled person to create a Facebook page titled “Hey Frisch’s, Bring Back Coke.”

But on Monday, Frisch's delighted coke-lovers in Cincinnati by announcing its return later this year.

Frisch's CEO Jason Vaugh said customer feedback has been overwhelmingly focused on the deliverance of Coca-Cola products. It's the number one request the restaurant has seen in the past few years, according to Vaugh.

Not surprisingly, customers rejoiced at the news.

"Now I can have my Big Boy & Coke again! The way it's supposed to be," one person said on Facebook.

Frisch’s has called Cincinnati home since opening in Fairfax 1942.

The restaurant's friendly-faced Big Boy statue sits outside of most Frisch’s 100 locations in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

