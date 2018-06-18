Overtime pay for prison nurses costs millions of tax dollars

CLEVELAND (AP) - Thousands of hours of overtime worked by Ohio prison nurses in recent years have cost taxpayers millions of dollars.
The Plain Dealer reports overtime for registered nurses in the prison system has increased by nearly 60 percent since 2012. Payroll records show some prison hospital nurses have earned over $100,000 in overtime in one year.
The state presently has about 480 registered nurses working in prisons and about 50 job vacancies. Ohio has relied on volunteer overtime to fill the staffing gaps.
Union leaders say they've urged administrators to hire more nurses, but retention remains an issue.
An Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction official says hiring more nurses would spread costs out over more people, but Ohio would still have to pay to make sure all shifts are covered.
Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The first of three suspects charged in connection with the homicide of a Northern Kentucky woman undergoing chemotherapy is set to face a judge Monday.Full Story >
The first of three suspects charged in connection with the homicide of a Northern Kentucky woman undergoing chemotherapy is set to face a judge Monday.Full Story >
Two people are displaced after fire tore through a western Hamilton County home early Monday, dispatchers said.Full Story >
Two people are displaced after fire tore through a western Hamilton County home early Monday, dispatchers said.Full Story >
A law firm representing Ohio State University says claims about a former campus doctor allege sexual misconduct not only in his interactions with student-athletes but also later at his private, off-campus medical...Full Story >
A law firm representing Ohio State University says claims about a former campus doctor allege sexual misconduct not only in his interactions with student-athletes but also later at his private, off-campus medical office.Full Story >
A heat advisory is in effect for the Tri-State from noon to 8 p.m. Monday.Full Story >
A heat advisory is in effect for the Tri-State from noon to 8 p.m. Monday.Full Story >
Witnesses indicate a motorcyclist was racing another vehicle when he caused the crash that took his life in Franklin on Sunday, according to the Warren County Coroner's Office.Full Story >
Witnesses indicate a motorcyclist was racing another vehicle when he caused the crash that took his life in Franklin on Sunday, according to the Warren County Coroner's Office.Full Story >