Fire tears thru Whitewater Twp house, 2 displaced

Fire ripped through this home on Sand Run Road in Whitewater Township Monday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Mike Woeste)

Two people are displaced after fire tore through a western Hamilton County home early Monday, dispatchers said.

No one was hurt when flames broke out at the residence in the 11000 block of Sand Run Road about 7 a.m., they said.

But the home appears to be a total loss, according to video footage shot at the scene by a FOX19 NOW crew.

The cause remains under investigation.

Multiple fire agencies responded including Whitewater Township, Harrison, Dearborn County and Reilly Township in Butler County, dispatchers said.

When firefighters first arrived on scene, they reported heavy smoke in the area and then said the house was fully engulfed.

They had to battle the blaze from outside because it was too dangerous to go in, dispatchers said.

