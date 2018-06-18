Fire tears thru Whitewater Twp house, 2 displaced - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Fire tears thru Whitewater Twp house, 2 displaced

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Fire ripped through this home on Sand Run Road in Whitewater Township Monday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Mike Woeste) Fire ripped through this home on Sand Run Road in Whitewater Township Monday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Mike Woeste)
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Two people are displaced after fire tore through a western Hamilton County home early Monday, dispatchers said.

No one was hurt when flames broke out at the residence in the 11000 block of Sand Run Road about 7 a.m., they said.

But the home appears to be a total loss, according to video footage shot at the scene by a FOX19 NOW crew.

The cause remains under investigation.

Multiple fire agencies responded including Whitewater Township, Harrison, Dearborn County and Reilly Township in Butler County, dispatchers said.

When firefighters first arrived on scene, they reported heavy smoke in the area and then said the house was fully engulfed.

They had to battle the blaze from outside because it was too dangerous to go in, dispatchers said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Man found in cemetery with 5 girls, 2 unconscious

    Police: Man found in cemetery with 5 girls, 2 unconscious

    Sunday, June 17 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-06-17 13:56:56 GMT
    Jordan McClain, 20, is accused of picking up five underage girls from a foster care home in Mobile and giving them pills and marijuana. (Source: Ocean Springs Police Dept)Jordan McClain, 20, is accused of picking up five underage girls from a foster care home in Mobile and giving them pills and marijuana. (Source: Ocean Springs Police Dept)

    A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.

    Full Story >

    A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.

    Full Story >

  • Boy knocks over $132K statue; parents told to pay up

    Boy knocks over $132K statue; parents told to pay up

    Sunday, June 17 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-06-17 05:05:50 GMT
    Sunday, June 17 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-06-17 05:05:50 GMT
    An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children. (Source: City of Overland Park/KSHB/CNN)An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children. (Source: City of Overland Park/KSHB/CNN)

    An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.

    Full Story >

    An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.

    Full Story >

  • Police find woman's body in freezer after husband takes own life

    Police find woman's body in freezer after husband takes own life

    Monday, June 18 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-06-18 12:04:32 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-06-18 12:18:10 GMT
    Police were trying to inform Lori Bruick that her husband took his own life but were having trouble finding her until they went into the family home. (Source: Raycom Media)Police were trying to inform Lori Bruick that her husband took his own life but were having trouble finding her until they went into the family home. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Police were trying to tell Lori Bruick that her husband took his own life but were having trouble finding her - until they went into the family home. 

    Full Story >

    Police were trying to tell Lori Bruick that her husband took his own life but were having trouble finding her - until they went into the family home. 

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly