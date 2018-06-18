Fire chief: Man pulled from pool in critical condition

A man pulled from a pool at a residence on Oak Grove Court is listed in critical condition at a local hospital, Liberty Township's fire chief says. (Photo: Pixabay/file)

A man pulled from a backyard pool Sunday is listed in critical condition at a hospital, Liberty Township's fire chief said Monday.

Crews responded to a 911 call of a man found in a pool in the 5900 block of Oak Grove Court just before 5 p.m. Sunday, said Fire Chief Ethan Klussman.

The man was already pulled from the water when they arrived.

He was taken to West Chester Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition at last check, the chief said.

Officials believe the man is in his 40s.

The circumstances of what led up to the incident remain under investigation, he said.

Further details were not immediately known.

