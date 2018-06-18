Justices: No definitive ruling on partisan districts

The greatest question mark surrounds a divisive ballot initiative that would change the way that restaurants and bars pay their tipped employees.Full Story >
The greatest question mark surrounds a divisive ballot initiative that would change the way that restaurants and bars pay their tipped employees.Full Story >
Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.Full Story >
Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.Full Story >
Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plantFull Story >
Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plantFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jailFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jailFull Story >
Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materialsFull Story >
Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materialsFull Story >
A Justice Department watchdog report has turned into Washington's latest Rorschach test. President Donald Trump and his critics are each cherry picking what they want to see from its findings to either discredit or defend investigators conducting the proFull Story >
A Justice Department watchdog report has turned into Washington's latest Rorschach test. President Donald Trump and his critics are each cherry picking what they want to see from its findings to either discredit or defend investigators conducting the proFull Story >
Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three yearsFull Story >
Entrepreneur Elon Musk says a high-speed transportation system that will whisk people between downtown Chicago and O'Hare International Airport at speeds of up to 150 mph could be operational in about three yearsFull Story >
The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopicFull Story >
The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopicFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrestFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrestFull Story >
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasFull Story >
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasFull Story >
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasFull Story >
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasFull Story >
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White HouseFull Story >
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White HouseFull Story >