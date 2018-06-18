Kentucky man charged with killing son on Father's Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man is charged with fatally shooting his adult son on Father's Day.
Lexington news outlets report that an arrest citation says 45-year-old James Hendron Jr. was charged with murder-domestic violence Sunday in the death of 23-year-old Austin Hendron.
Lexington police Lt. Nathaniel Muller says officers were called Sunday evening to an argument in a driveway involving a weapon. They arrived to find the younger man, who was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. The Fayette County Coroner's Office said Austin Hendron died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Online jail records don't list an attorney for James Hendron.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
In 2013, Cincinnati's iconic Frisch's restaurant dropped Coca-Cola products and switched their signature vanilla-flavored sodas to Pepsi.Full Story >
In 2013, Cincinnati's iconic Frisch's restaurant dropped Coca-Cola products and switched their signature vanilla-flavored sodas to Pepsi.Full Story >
A man pulled from a pool Sunday is listed in critical condition at a hospital, Liberty Township's fire chief said Monday.Full Story >
A man pulled from a pool Sunday is listed in critical condition at a hospital, Liberty Township's fire chief said Monday.Full Story >
The first of three suspects charged in connection with the homicide of a Northern Kentucky woman undergoing chemotherapy is set to face a judge Monday.Full Story >
The first of three suspects charged in connection with the homicide of a Northern Kentucky woman undergoing chemotherapy is set to face a judge Monday.Full Story >
Two people are displaced after fire tore through a western Hamilton County home early Monday, dispatchers said.Full Story >
Two people are displaced after fire tore through a western Hamilton County home early Monday, dispatchers said.Full Story >
A law firm representing Ohio State University says claims about a former campus doctor allege sexual misconduct not only in his interactions with student-athletes but also later at his private, off-campus medical...Full Story >
A law firm representing Ohio State University says claims about a former campus doctor allege sexual misconduct not only in his interactions with student-athletes but also later at his private, off-campus medical office.Full Story >