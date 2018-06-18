Western Kentucky coach dies in bicycling accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Western Kentucky says its men's golf coach has died in a bicycling accident.
A statement from the school says Phillip Hatchett died Sunday morning after a vehicle struck the bicycle he was riding. He was 55.
The Daily News in Bowling Green cited the Logan County Sheriff's Department in reporting that Hatchett was cycling with five others on U.S. 68 when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Robert D. Stokes, who told deputies the collision happened before he could get over into the left lane.
A statement from Western Kentucky Athletic Director Todd Stewart called Hatchett a "kind soul" who cared deeply for his players and was liked and respected by all who knew him.
Hatchett was named coach in 2010. The school had five top-five performances as a team in 2017-18 and finished the season with their best conference tournament round since 2008.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
