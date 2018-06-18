Trial set for baby sitter charged in 3-year-old girl's death

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - The trial of an Ohio baby sitter charged with murder in the death of a 3-year-old girl who was in her care has been set for this fall.
A judge on Monday set Oct. 2 for 36-year-old Lindsay Partin's trial in a Butler County court in Hamilton. She's also charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child endangering in Hannah Wesche's death.
Emergency crews responded to Partin's residence in Hanover Township for an unconscious child on March 8. Authorities say they found Hannah unresponsive with labored breathing and bruises.
The child was hospitalized and died March 18. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports that court documents say Partin recklessly abused the toddler, resulting in traumatic brain injury, cervical spinal cord hemorrhage and other injuries.
A message was left Monday for Partin's attorney.
