2 Akron firefighters accused of making pornography in fire stati - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

2 Akron firefighters accused of making pornography in fire station

Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker said two of his firefighters are on paid leave during an investigation. (Source: WOIO) Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker said two of his firefighters are on paid leave during an investigation. (Source: WOIO)
Firefighter Arthur Dean (Source: City of Akron) Firefighter Arthur Dean (Source: City of Akron)
Firefighter Deann Eller (Source: City of Akron) Firefighter Deann Eller (Source: City of Akron)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

Two Akron Fire Department firefighters, Arthur Dean and Deann Eller are on paid leave pending an investigation into allegations that they created pornographic videos in an Akron fire station.

Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker held a press conference discussing the situation June 18, at 3 p.m. 

According to Chief Tucker, the station received an anonymous tip that the pornographic material was online.

The firefighters were placed on administrative leave immediately following the findings. 

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Fire Chief Clarence Tucker released the following statement:

