Reds, NKY Toyota Dealers give away Tundra

A Cincinnati Reds player hit a home run "close enough" to the Toyota sign in Great American Ball Park - so someone won a truck.

The team and Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Toyota Dealers have been running the promotion for 11 years, but no Reds player has come close to hitting the sign outstretched between the Power Stacks in right-center field.

On Saturday, June 9, outfielder Jesse Winker came within a few inches - and the dealers decided that "close is good enough."

"Because no player had come close to hitting the sign, the Toyota Dealers acted quickly and determined that for this occasion, one time only, close is good enough," a press release provided by the team states.

For the first time, the team is giving away the Toyota Tundra in left-center field to lucky Jamie Wemken, of Independence, Kentucky.

The Toyota Tundra ceremony will take place during on-field ceremonies on Tuesday, June 19 before the Reds vs. Tigers game.

