Armed suspect robs gas stations in Butler County, northern KY

The suspect hit a gastion in Edgewood (Left image) and Hamilton (right image) Provided photos

Officials are searching for an armed suspect behind gas station robberies in at least two Tri-State counties.

The male suspect hit the Circle K on Hamilton-Middletown around 2 a.m. Monday, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. He brandished a firearm and demanded money before fleeing on foot.

“We believe he is wanted in connection with other robberies stemming from here to Northern Kentucky. He needs to be in jail,” said Sheriff Jones.

Edgewood police also put out an alert for the person who robbed the Shell Gas Station on Dudley Road.

Security images from both gas stations show a suspect wearing sunglasses with his face covered by grey fabric. He’s also wearing a black and grey sweatshirt in both photos.

Anyone with information about the northern Kentucky robbery is asked to call Edgewood Police at 859-331-5911 or call Kenton County Dispatch's non-emergency line at 859-356-3191.

For Butler County, tipsters can call Detective Kim Peters at 513-759-7346 or submit an anonymous tip by texting “COPS” to 274637.

