Jury selection to begin for man charged in NKY crash that killed family of 5

Daniel Greis, the driver charged with five counts of murder appeared in court Wednesday. (FOX19 NOW)

Jury selection will begin on Tuesday for the man charged in a crash that killed a family of five in October, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders

Daniel Greis, 57, was said to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he collided head on with the a car on Staffordsburg Road in Kenton County on Oct. 26.

Sanders revealed that the “black box” in Greis’ car showed he was traveling at 96 mph with the accelerator to the floor. Staffordsburg Road has a 55 mph speed limit.

The crash killed 27-year-old Samantha Malohn, 26-year-old Rodney Pollitt and their three children; Hailieann, 9, Brenden, 8, and 6-year-old Cailie.

Greis was charged with five counts of murder.

“His actions were in such disregard for the value of human life that they rise to the level of wanton murder,” Sanders said.

If convicted, Greis could face life in prison.

