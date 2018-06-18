'Justice League' star keeps fan's husband at arm's length

Actor Jason Momoa met with fans at the Denver Comic Con. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

(RNN) – It’s tough to get the perfect fangirl picture when your husband won’t get out of the way.

Imgur user twoforjoy posted a snapshot from the Denver Comic Con over the weekend. The caption pretty much tells the whole story.

“I told my husband I wanted a picture alone with Jason Momoa, but he wasn't comfortable with that.”

The solution: Keeping said husband at arm’s length. And given Momoa’s 6-foot-4-inch height, he’s got a pretty good wingspan.

After getting a print of her moment with the actor who plays Aquaman, twoforjoy scored her final victory by getting Momoa to sign the photograph, right over her husband’s face.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.