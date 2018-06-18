'Justice League' star keeps fan's husband at arm's length

According to police, at least five individuals gained entry into Target World.Full Story >
The only museum in the world dedicated to ventriloquism is located in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.Full Story >
Jury selection will begin on Tuesday for the man charged in a crash that killed a family of five in October, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob SandersFull Story >
For the fourth day in a row, temperatures will soar once again into the 90s.Full Story >
