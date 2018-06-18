Reward offered after 50 firearms stolen from Sharonville gun store

The suspects took a total of 50 firearms, police said. (Target World/Sharonville)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), are announcing a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary at a Sharonville gun store.

According to police, at least five individuals gained entry into Target World, located at 2300 E. Kemper Road, around 3:30 a.m.

The suspects took a total of 50 firearms.

ATF and NSSF have partnered to offer a reward of up to $10,000.

ATF is working with the Sharonville Police Department to investigate the incident.

Anyone having information should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867).