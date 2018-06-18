Trial date set for babysitter charged in death of 3-year-old girl

A trial date has been set for a Butler County babysitter who was charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old girl who died in March.

Lindsay Partin, 35, is also charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. Her trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 2.

Sheriff's officials said Partin shook and struck Hannah Wesche at Partin's Hanover Township home the morning of March 8.

Partin is accused of abusing Hannah so severely, doctors at Cincinnati Children's Hospital told Hannah's family the toddler was brain dead, according to her father, Jason Wesche. Hannah was pronounced dead about 12:15 a.m. March 17.

First responders found Hannah unresponsive, with labored breathing and obvious bruises on her head and face, according to the sheriff's office.

Hannah was taken from the home to Fort Hamilton Hospital and then flown to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

After further investigation, detectives and hospital personnel noted additional bruising on her body.

Partin admitted to striking the child and stated she had fallen and struck her head on the concrete garage floor the previous day, sheriff's officials said.

