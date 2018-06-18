Man stole cancer patient's painkillers before dumping body in woods, docs show

Breadon Reaves was arrested in connection to the death of a missing woman. (Covington Police Department)

Covington police put out a Golden Alert for Denita "Marci" Satchwell, 58, before she was found dead in the woods of Boone County (Credit: Covington Police)

Kenneth Jones was arrested and charged with murder, robbery, and tempering with evidence in the death of Denita Satchwell (Covington Police Department)

A murder suspect is accused of stealing a cancer patient’s medication before dumping her body in a wooded area last week.

Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.

58-year-old Satchwell was a Stage 4 lung cancer patient and in “frail and in poor health,” documents show. Police called Satchwell an “easy target” for the robbery because she had a large number of painkillers in her Covington residence.

Satchwell was reported missing a little over a week ago. Her body was found Friday in the woods of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.

The cause of her death is not known.

Covington Police discovered that Jones and an underage accomplice planned and carried out the robbery at Satchwell’s house, which “resulted in the death of the victim,” court documents show.

Jones stored Satchwell’s body in the trunk of a vehicle overnight, police said.

[More breaking news on the FOX19 NOW News app]

Jones and the juvenile then drove to Boone County and dumped the body in the woods. After that, the pair tried to remove DNA evidence from the vehicle.

They are both charged with murder, attempted robbery and tampering with evidence.

A third suspect, Braedon Reaves, 18, is charged with facilitation to homicide.

Jones is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center on a $1 million dollar bond.

Reaves is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.

The juvenile is being held at the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Jess Hamblin at 859-292-2375.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.